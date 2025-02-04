AAEON Aims to Broaden Smart City Adoption with New Intel Core Ultra-Powered GENE-MTH6
The 3.5” SubCompact Board offers 96GB of DDR5, a wide power input range with ERP support, and ultra-fast, low-latency wireless expansion.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), an industry-leading provider of embedded solutions, has announced the latest addition to its 3.5” SubCompact Board product line, the GENE-MTH6. Equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and up to 96GB DDR5 via SODIMM, the GENE-MTH6 is well-equipped to utilize the platform’s Intel® Arc™ Graphics and integrated NPU to execute complex AI and machine learning workloads on the edge.
AAEON is primarily marketing the board for smart city use, with applications such as smart traffic, environmental monitoring, and AI-powered surveillance applications being noted as particularly suitable. The GENE-MTH6’s environmental specifications also make the board versatile in where it can be deployed, with a 9V to 36V power input range with ERP support being a key feature.
The GENE-MTH6 has a robust I/O featuring multiple interfaces conducive to peripheral device installation, including three LAN ports, two of which providing 2.5GbE speed. Other interfaces include four COM connectors, with two providing RS-232/422/485 signals and two RS-232, as well as an 8-bit GPIO and CANBus co-layed with I2C.
For wireless connectivity, the GENE-MTH6 hosts both an M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key, which support 5G and Wi-Fi 6E CNVi, respectively. Moreover, the board offers advanced storage options in the form of an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 4) and an FPC2 connector, which provides two PCIe Gen 4 interfaces, as well as RAID 0, RAID 1 support.
Although not typically a key demand for smart city, the GENE-MTH6 also provides up to four simultaneous display outputs, with dual channel LVDS (1920 x 1080), eDP 1.4b HBR3 (3840 x 2160 @60Hz), HDMI 2.1 (8K x 4K@60Hz or 4K x 2K @120Hz), and DP 2.0 (7680 x 4320 @60Hz).
For detailed specifications or more information about the
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
