Loveforce International Releases The Love Bank
Santa Clarita, CA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 7, Loveforce International will release “The Love Bank.” It is a new Digital Music Single. It is by Loveforce International Recording Artists The Loveforce Collective.
The New Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “The Love Bank”. It is an Acoustic Singer-Songwriter R&B-Pop song. The song is purposely simple and lo-fi. The best way to describe it is to Imagine two white, singer-songwriters creating an R&B song with a driving piano rhythm and catchy lyrics, and recording it just at the moment of creation. That's what The Love Bank is. It's kind of like a banking jingle but the bank doesn't deal in money, it deals in feelings and emotions. The song is simple but it puts the idea across.
“Our release this week has a real 1970s feel. It’s kind of like traveling back to a simpler time when technology was less complicated and recording technology for a common songwriter was primitive,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Loveforce Collective’s “The Love Bank” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
