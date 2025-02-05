Delos Shipping Acquires Car Carrier "Asturias" with Five-Year Charter Agreement
New York, NY, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Delos Shipping is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 2010-built car carrier Asturias. The Asturias is a 44,037 deadweight ton (DWT) vessel constructed at the Nantong Mingde Heavy Industry shipyard. With a carrying capacity of 4,200 cars, the vessel is ideally suited for the efficient transportation of vehicles across international markets.
In conjunction with this acquisition, Delos Shipping has secured a five year charter agreement with a European logistics provider. This partnership underscores the industry's confidence in Delos Shipping's capabilities and commitment to delivering reliable, high quality services. Asturias will be deployed on vital trade routes, supporting the movement of vehicles to meet European and global market demands.
Delos Shipping has provided financing solutions to shipping companies across multiple marine verticals including tankers, dry bulk, containers, car carriers, cruise and specialty marine assets. For more information about Delos Shipping, visit www.delosshipping.com
About Delos Shipping: Delos Shipping is a provider of financing solutions to the maritime sector. Delos Shipping provides debt and equity financing to shipping companies on a global basis.
Media contact: operations@delosshipping.com
In conjunction with this acquisition, Delos Shipping has secured a five year charter agreement with a European logistics provider. This partnership underscores the industry's confidence in Delos Shipping's capabilities and commitment to delivering reliable, high quality services. Asturias will be deployed on vital trade routes, supporting the movement of vehicles to meet European and global market demands.
Delos Shipping has provided financing solutions to shipping companies across multiple marine verticals including tankers, dry bulk, containers, car carriers, cruise and specialty marine assets. For more information about Delos Shipping, visit www.delosshipping.com
About Delos Shipping: Delos Shipping is a provider of financing solutions to the maritime sector. Delos Shipping provides debt and equity financing to shipping companies on a global basis.
Media contact: operations@delosshipping.com
Contact
Delos ShippingContact
Jack Smith
214-466-2030
www.delosshipping.com
Jack Smith
214-466-2030
www.delosshipping.com
Categories