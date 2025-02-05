Train Hero is Available on Steam and on Google Play Store
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their first game “Train Hero” a railway action puzzle game with a retro feel.
Crete, Greece, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- gameaki is happy to announce the release of their first game “Train Hero,” a railway action puzzle game with a retro feel.
Conduct trains, switch tracks and use your brain to avoid collisions and to make sure all trains arrive in time at their stations.
As you progress in increasingly challenging levels, you unlock access to powerups and new beautiful worlds.
There are many regions to explore, with different skins and more than 120 levels to play.
“Train Hero” is available in English, French, German, Greek, Italian and Spanish.
Download now and start switching for endless fun,
Train Hero is available on steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3495070/Train_Hero/
Train Hero is available on Google play store here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gameaki.trainherogame
You can find a gameplay video here: https://youtu.be/JastZ3PJ6GU
About the company
gameaki is a Greek computer games studio, located in Kissamos, Crete.
The goal of gameaki is to create fun and original games for all formats.
As the first ever professional gaming studio in the island of Crete, we aim to gather all local game developers and help them create and distribute their games on the global market.
Links
Official Website: https://gameaki.com/
Contact information
Thanasis Triantafillou
Email: info@gameaki.com
+30 6948573045
Note To Editors:
Please, let us know if you have any questions or you would like any additional information. A full version of the game is available upon request to all editors considering a review.
Download here the Press kit: https://gameaki.com/PressKit.zip
