Author Levon Rider’s New Book, "Someone to You," is a Powerful Coming-of-Age Story of a Young Girl Whose Talent for Music Traps Her in Her Father’s Dream
Recent release “Someone to You” from Page Publishing author Levon Rider is a poignant novel that centers around Emmy, a young girl with dreams of her own who quickly finds her life upended when her father forms a family band to live out his fantasies as a musician. When the band takes on a new member, Emmy sees a potential way out that could help her regain control of her life.
New York, NY, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Levon Rider, who currently resides in Utah, where she works as a day-care teacher and spends her time writing books and taking care of her chihuahua, has completed her new book, “Someone to You”: a riveting tale of a young girl who finds herself controlled by her father due to her musical talents and struggles to find a way to break free from his fantasies.
“Esmeralda ‘Emmy’ Martinez is a girl of many dreams: designing clothes, falling in love, and having a family,” writes Rider. “There’s only one thing in the way of all that: her father, George. George dreamed of being a successful musician but couldn’t manage to succeed. After learning of his daughter’s talent, he turns his dream into a family project. Now Emmy’s whole life has consisted of school, work, and not much else. Then Aiden Richards joins the band, broadening Emmy’s whole world. Can Aiden help Emmy break free of her father’s dreams? Or will she remain right where her father wants her?”
Published by Page Publishing, Levon Rider’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Emmy’s journey to regain control of her own destiny and leave behind her father’s overbearing ambitions. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Someone to You” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Someone to You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
