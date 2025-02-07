Author Levon Rider’s New Book, "Someone to You," is a Powerful Coming-of-Age Story of a Young Girl Whose Talent for Music Traps Her in Her Father’s Dream

Recent release “Someone to You” from Page Publishing author Levon Rider is a poignant novel that centers around Emmy, a young girl with dreams of her own who quickly finds her life upended when her father forms a family band to live out his fantasies as a musician. When the band takes on a new member, Emmy sees a potential way out that could help her regain control of her life.