Author Scott "Beef" Bidwell’s New Book, "Full Throttle," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Life Following a Life-Changing Injury While Just Fifteen Years Old
Recent release “Full Throttle” from Page Publishing author Scott "Beef" Bidwell is a compelling true account that follows the author who, at the age of fifteen, experiences a life-changing injury during a game of football. With his future unclear, Scott shows courage and resilience in the face of fear in order to reclaim his life and find success and, ultimately, happiness.
Saegertown, PA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott "Beef" Bidwell, a former math teacher for Saegertown High School for twenty-four years who enjoys hunting and being in the great outdoors, has completed his new book, “Full Throttle”: a stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life’s journey following a harrowing injury he endured during his teens.
In “Full Throttle,” readers will discover how, at the age of fifteen years old, while playing the sport that he loved, author Scott “Beef” Bidwell suffered a debilitating injury that left his future in doubt. Through hard work, determination, and the support of family, friends, and community, Scott persevered, living a life full of excitement and happiness despite the countless struggles he endured along the way.
Published by Page Publishing, Scott "Beef" Bidwell’s poignant memoir serves as a testament to the human spirit, and the author’s incredible courage and perseverance in the face of unimaginable odds. Deeply personal and candid, “Full Throttle” is sure to resonate with anyone who has faced similar challenges, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Full Throttle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
