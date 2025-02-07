Author Scott "Beef" Bidwell’s New Book, "Full Throttle," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Life Following a Life-Changing Injury While Just Fifteen Years Old

Recent release “Full Throttle” from Page Publishing author Scott "Beef" Bidwell is a compelling true account that follows the author who, at the age of fifteen, experiences a life-changing injury during a game of football. With his future unclear, Scott shows courage and resilience in the face of fear in order to reclaim his life and find success and, ultimately, happiness.