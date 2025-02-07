Author Alan Kramer’s New Book, "The Village: Book 2 in the Magical Midland Forest Series," Follows the Aftermath of a Fire That Has Destroyed Midland High School

Recent release “The Village: Book 2 in the Magical Midland Forest Series” from Page Publishing author Alan Kramer is a riveting YA novel that introduces Marcus, who must deal with a transition to a private school closed to any outsiders or “undesirables” and uncover the mysterious evil force haunting his town.