Author Alan Kramer’s New Book, "The Village: Book 2 in the Magical Midland Forest Series," Follows the Aftermath of a Fire That Has Destroyed Midland High School
Recent release “The Village: Book 2 in the Magical Midland Forest Series” from Page Publishing author Alan Kramer is a riveting YA novel that introduces Marcus, who must deal with a transition to a private school closed to any outsiders or “undesirables” and uncover the mysterious evil force haunting his town.
Herndon, VA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alan Kramer, a noted playwright with over twenty published plays for young readers and actors, has completed his new book, “The Village: Book 2 in the Magical Midland Forest Series”: a thrilling YA novel that follows high school student Marcus as his friends as they work together to save their town, the magic of the forest, and the Sioux tribe that was driven from the land a hundred years ago.
Author Alan Kramer’s musical theater and theater-dance works have been performed extensively in the New York area and on national tours. He is a lifelong educator and was the founding principal of one of the largest arts magnet schools in New England. This is his first novel.
Kramer writes, “I saw the Great Midland Fire from the inside. This probably won’t make much sense to you, unless you’ve been in the middle of a fire, like I was. Twice. I’m not a firefighter or anything. I’m a high school kid, a regular high school kid. Although after what happened to me last year, there’s not much ‘regular’ about me anymore.”
He continues, “Anyway, a fire is different from what you see when you’re just looking at it—when it’s in a fireplace or when you’re burning leaves or something or even when you’re standing there watching a house or a forest burn. Like that time I went with Chris to put out one of the fires the Random Racists of Midland High School had set in the middle of the forest. That was scary enough. I thought we both might die that day, and we almost did. But it wasn’t the same. The Great Midland Fire was different. It was alive. And I was there, right in the place where the fire lived—in its bones or at its heart, maybe.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alan Kramer’s mesmerizing tale joins Marcus and his friends as they look for “The Village,” as Chief Silver Cloud calls it. Marcus, his marching band friends, and their allies among the animals must also protect it from Lorenzen, their nemesis and a dreaded “Indian hunter” from a hundred years ago.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Village: Book 2 in the Magical Midland Forest Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
