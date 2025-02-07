Author Teresa Brewington’s new book, “A Study of the Bible: Finding Christ on Every Page,” is a poignant study that bridges the gap between the Old and New Testaments
Recent release “A Study of the Bible: Finding Christ on Every Page” from Covenant Books author Teresa Brewington is a comprehensive guide to better understanding how the Old and New Testaments complement and serve each other, establishing both parts as half of the greater overarching story of God’s covenant and promise of salvation fulfilled through Christ.
Canton, TX, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Brewington, a devoted wife and mother who professes Jesus Christ to be the Lord of her life has completed her new book, “A Study of the Bible: Finding Christ on Every Page”: an insightful and compelling look at the ways in which both the Old and New Testaments serve as one, singular account of God’s promise as fulfilled through his son, Jesus Christ, instead of two parts meant to be taken as separate entities.
Author Teresa Brewington holds over fifteen years of worship-leading experience. In addition, she and her husband have assisted in the establishment of four different ministries in their local area. After twelve years of practicing as a registered nurse, she made the decision to set nursing aside to homeschool her children. During that time, she spent countless hours on what turned into a five-year independent, in-depth study of the Bible. This book is the result of that study. She and her family now serve at White Stone Chapel in Mabank, Texas.
“This study of the Bible highlights the truth that the Old and New Testaments are one cohesive record of prophecy and fulfillment and that Jesus Christ was the fulfillment of all things promised to the twelve tribes of Israel in their Law and through their prophets,” shares Brewington. “This work emphasizes that the old covenant, based on a law that could not save, was established to teach of the end goal, Jesus Christ, the mediator of the new covenant in which salvation is obtained.
“This study examines major biblical themes, including the promised land, the temple, the kingdom, the priesthood, salvation, and the resurrection, in an exhaustive Genesis-to-Revelation context, allowing Scripture to interpret Scripture. It is committed to honoring the undeniable and strict timelines promised by the author of all Bible prophecy Himself, the faithful and sovereign God of Abraham. The twenty-first-century reader is challenged to honor the symbolic language and communicative styles used by the Hebrew people in order to understand the ancient text through the eyes of the original audience.
“In addition, this study provides irrefutable evidence that Jesus Christ reigns victorious as King of kings and Lord of lords and that those who are in Christ are the covenant people of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Teresa Brewington’s new book will help readers from all walks of life form their own informed conclusions regarding theology through understanding the facts found within Holy Scripture. By emphasizing and building off of those facts, “A Study of the Bible” promises to provide readers with the tools they need to fully understand the Bible’s message and liturgical vision.
Readers can purchase “A Study of the Bible: Finding Christ on Every Page” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Teresa Brewington holds over fifteen years of worship-leading experience. In addition, she and her husband have assisted in the establishment of four different ministries in their local area. After twelve years of practicing as a registered nurse, she made the decision to set nursing aside to homeschool her children. During that time, she spent countless hours on what turned into a five-year independent, in-depth study of the Bible. This book is the result of that study. She and her family now serve at White Stone Chapel in Mabank, Texas.
“This study of the Bible highlights the truth that the Old and New Testaments are one cohesive record of prophecy and fulfillment and that Jesus Christ was the fulfillment of all things promised to the twelve tribes of Israel in their Law and through their prophets,” shares Brewington. “This work emphasizes that the old covenant, based on a law that could not save, was established to teach of the end goal, Jesus Christ, the mediator of the new covenant in which salvation is obtained.
“This study examines major biblical themes, including the promised land, the temple, the kingdom, the priesthood, salvation, and the resurrection, in an exhaustive Genesis-to-Revelation context, allowing Scripture to interpret Scripture. It is committed to honoring the undeniable and strict timelines promised by the author of all Bible prophecy Himself, the faithful and sovereign God of Abraham. The twenty-first-century reader is challenged to honor the symbolic language and communicative styles used by the Hebrew people in order to understand the ancient text through the eyes of the original audience.
“In addition, this study provides irrefutable evidence that Jesus Christ reigns victorious as King of kings and Lord of lords and that those who are in Christ are the covenant people of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Teresa Brewington’s new book will help readers from all walks of life form their own informed conclusions regarding theology through understanding the facts found within Holy Scripture. By emphasizing and building off of those facts, “A Study of the Bible” promises to provide readers with the tools they need to fully understand the Bible’s message and liturgical vision.
Readers can purchase “A Study of the Bible: Finding Christ on Every Page” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories