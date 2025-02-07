Author G. L. Crosson’s New Book, “Onward, Whate'er Befall Us,” is a Riveting Historical Novel That Follows a Group of Settlers on Their Perilous Cross to the New World

Recent release “Onward, Whate'er Befall Us” from Covenant Books author G. L. Crosson is a poignant and compelling tale that centers around a group of pilgrims as they make their way across the Atlantic to form a colony on the Hudson River. As their trip turns into an arduous trek, each passenger finds themselves facing countless trials.