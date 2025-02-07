Author G. L. Crosson’s New Book, “Onward, Whate'er Befall Us,” is a Riveting Historical Novel That Follows a Group of Settlers on Their Perilous Cross to the New World
Recent release “Onward, Whate'er Befall Us” from Covenant Books author G. L. Crosson is a poignant and compelling tale that centers around a group of pilgrims as they make their way across the Atlantic to form a colony on the Hudson River. As their trip turns into an arduous trek, each passenger finds themselves facing countless trials.
New York, NY, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- G. L. Crosson, who is recently retired and lives in rural Indiana with her husband of thirty years, has completed her new book, “Onward, Whate'er Befall Us”: a gripping novel that follows the lives of pilgrims as they cross the Atlantic for new opportunities in the new world, unaware of the life changing trek they’re about to experience.
A small-town farm girl at heart, author G. L. Crosson enjoys a plethora of activities that include gardening, watching wildlife, reading, coloring, and studying the Bible and family history. Her family gives her great pleasure, especially when their busy lives allow them to all be together in one place. A 1981 graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature, the author has worked with children in various settings for more than forty years: Sunday school, youth groups, daycare, and most recently, an afterschool program with K–5 students.
“The year is 1620,” writes Crosson. “For a servant, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. John Howland, the oldest Carver servant, is put in charge of the five younger servants as they sail across the ocean to America. Expected to be thirty days at sea, the voyage turns into sixty-six days of disagreeable sailors, untrustworthy ships, storms, personal conflicts, sickness, and death. Some say the voyage is cursed. In the middle of the Atlantic, the pilgrims question their decision to build a new colony on the Hudson River. But what can they do? It’s too late to turn back. Reaching their destination moves them into new and unfamiliar challenges. With each problem that arises, John encourages others to continue on with a dream that will not die.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, G. L. Crosson’s new book is inspired by the author’s own ancestors who braved the journey to the new world on the Mayflower, honoring their courage and determination. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Onward, Whate’er Befall Us” is sure to keep the pages turning, making it a must read for fans of the historical fiction genre.
Readers can purchase “Onward, Whate'er Befall Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
