Author Lissa Nelson-Honken’s New Book, “The Case of the Disappearing Feet,” Follows a Teacher’s Assistant Who Must Reverse the Effects of a Magic Potion

Recent release “The Case of the Disappearing Feet” from Covenant Books author Lissa Nelson-Honken is a captivating story that centers around a third-grade class who goes on a trip to visit a wizard’s workshop. But when one of the wizard’s potions spills all over and causes everyone’s feet to disappear, it’s up to the teacher’s helper, Katy, to set things right.