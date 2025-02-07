Author Lissa Nelson-Honken’s New Book, “The Case of the Disappearing Feet,” Follows a Teacher’s Assistant Who Must Reverse the Effects of a Magic Potion
Recent release “The Case of the Disappearing Feet” from Covenant Books author Lissa Nelson-Honken is a captivating story that centers around a third-grade class who goes on a trip to visit a wizard’s workshop. But when one of the wizard’s potions spills all over and causes everyone’s feet to disappear, it’s up to the teacher’s helper, Katy, to set things right.
Waukee, IA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lissa Nelson-Honken, a recently retired mother of one, grandmother of one, with a husband and two spoiled cats at home, has completed her new book, “The Case of the Disappearing Feet”: a riveting tale of a classroom helper named Katy who must find a way to undo the effects of a magic potion that caused her classroom’s feet to disappear.
“Mrs. Teacher’s third-grade class is in Wizard Jeffrey’s workshop for a class trip,” writes Nelson-Honken. “William ignores her instructions and spills a cauldron, and everyone’s feet disappear! Only Katy escapes as she is still outdoors. What will she do? The wizard is off hunting for missing socks in the forest! How can she help the class regain their missing feet? Read how she figures out how to reverse the spell and how Wizard Jeffrey shows up at the right moment!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lissa Nelson-Honken’s new book originally began as a story written for the author’s granddaughter and her third grade class, and now fulfills the author’s lifelong dream of becoming an author. With colorful artwork and an imaginative narrative, “The Case of the Disappearing Feet” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story of magic mishaps and mayhem over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Case of the Disappearing Feet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
