Author Deborah McVay-Williams’s New Book, “One Thing at A Time,” is a Poignant Story of One Woman’s Journey to Find Peace and Healing Through Faith
Recent release “One Thing at A Time: Moment by Moment to a Lifetime of Peace” from Covenant Books author Deborah McVay-Williams is a compelling and engaging novel that centers around Carolee who, after her entire world falls apart, finds the strength to rebuild her life and overcome her many trials through her faith in God.
New York, NY, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Deborah McVay-Williams, an inspirational life speaker and author, as well as the owner of Time To Spare, LLC, an event management service, has completed her new book, “One Thing at A Time: Moment by Moment to a Lifetime of Peace”: a stirring tale of one woman’s path to triumph over tragedy, carried through each of her struggles by her faith.
“Told through a long-time companion, follow the story of Carolee’s harrowing life journey as she relies on her faith through the worst of times, coming out on the other side with lessons learned by living a life full of joy, no matter the circumstances,” writes McVay-Williams.
“Carolee was from long ago, but her story is as current now as it was then. She lived a somewhat ordinary life, which fell apart in one brief moment. Through her ‘God whispers,’ Carolee learned that life can become more joyful than ever imaginable when you simply listen, trust, and wait.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah McVay-Williams’s new book is an updated version of the original “One Thing At A Time”, now containing expanded content, a group reader guide, and a preview of the author’s devotional-gratitude journal, “God Whispers & Grateful Observations.”
Expertly paced and character-driven, “One Thing at A Time: Moment by Moment to a Lifetime of Peace” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to seek out the Lord in their times of need to overcome whatever challenges they may face.
Readers can purchase “One Thing at A Time: Moment by Moment to a Lifetime of Peace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
