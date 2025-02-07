Author Deborah McVay-Williams’s New Book, “One Thing at A Time,” is a Poignant Story of One Woman’s Journey to Find Peace and Healing Through Faith

Recent release “One Thing at A Time: Moment by Moment to a Lifetime of Peace” from Covenant Books author Deborah McVay-Williams is a compelling and engaging novel that centers around Carolee who, after her entire world falls apart, finds the strength to rebuild her life and overcome her many trials through her faith in God.