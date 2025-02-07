Ken Santor’s New Book, "The Tootsie Roll Marines," Recounts the Author’s Journey from Childhood Hardships Through His Service in the US Marine Corps During the Korean War
New York, NY, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ken Santor, a veteran of the Marines who served as a machine gunner in Second Section of Charlie Company, First Battalion, First Marines, First Marine Division, under the command of Marine legend Colonel Chesty Puller and General O. P. Smith, has completed his most recent book, “The Tootsie Roll Marines: A U.S. Marines' memories and letters during the Korean war in 1950 at the Chosin Reservoir.”: a gripping memoir that details the author’s life journey and his experiences during and after the Korean War.
“This book tells the story of a young boy who grew up at the end of the Great Depression,” writes Santor. “He suffered many hardships in his early years beginning with the loss of his mother, and the trauma of family separation after her death when he and his siblings were placed in an orphanage. After his father’s remarriage, the family was reunited and moved from Buffalo, New York, to California. With the move came more adjustments to warm weather, groves of fruit trees, mountains, and a whole new way of living.
“At seventeen years old, he decided to enlist in the US Marine Corps to serve his country, seek adventure, and make new friends. Little did he know that an entire military career of activities and adventure would be packed into his four short years of service in the Marines, especially as a machine gunner while serving in the Korean War, sometimes referred to as the Forgotten War.
“You will see how his life began with hardships and family tragedies, but with grit and perseverance, he used his coping skills of hard work and humor to make a wonderful life for his wife and family. While overcoming heartbreaking personal tragedies and losses, he accomplished great successes in his business ventures and public service after his time in the Marines. You will hear how this former Marine moved through pain and sorrow to forge new ideas and innovations to further express his love for his country and his fellow veterans through his many decades.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ken Santor’s book is a testament to the indomitable human spirit, capturing the essence of sacrifice, honor, and the unbreakable bonds forged in the crucible of war. For lovers of history, military buffs, and anyone inspired by tales of courage and resilience, “The Tootsie Roll Marines” promises an unforgettable journey through one man's extraordinary life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Tootsie Roll Marines: A U.S. Marines' memories and letters during the Korean war in 1950 at the Chosin Reservoir.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
