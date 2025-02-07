Annie Woodley Brown’s New Book, “Annie's Little Book of Commentary on Politics During the Time of the Pandemic,” is a Collection of Musings from the Covid-19 Pandemic
Silver Spring, MD, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Annie Woodley Brown, a retired professor from the School of Social Work at Howard University, has completed her most recent book, “Annie's Little Book of Commentary on Politics During the Time of the Pandemic”: a thought-provoking collection of short stories, poems, and ruminations that reflect on the chaos and turmoil plaguing the world during the Covid-19 pandemic and the time leading up to and after the 2020 US Presidential Election.
Author Annie Woodley Brown received a BA degree in sociology from Dillard University in New Orleans, in 1965; a MSW from the George Warren Brown School of Social Work, Washington University, in St. Louis in 1967; and a DSW from Howard University, in Washington, DC, in 1992. Before she joined the faculty at Howard University School of Social Work in 1993, she worked as a social work practitioner in the area of adolescent mental health.
“A worldwide pandemic, a fraught political landscape converging to produce isolation, fear, and despair—some kind of psychic defense was needed,” writes Brown. “This collection of humorous musings in verse captured the gravity and irony of the moment. In the months leading up to and after the 2020 election, this little book chronicles one person’s response to the chaos.”
Published by Fulton Books, Annie Woodley Brown’s book provides readers with a poignant retrospective that highlights just how difficult the time surrounding the 2020 election was for many. With artwork by illustrator Shamana Woodley, the author’s niece, “Annie’s Little Book of Commentary on Politics During the Time of the Pandemic” is testament to the resilience of the human spirit in times of adversity and turmoil.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Annie's Little Book of Commentary on Politics During the Time of the Pandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
