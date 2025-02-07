Charles B Carroll’s New Book, "The Dagger of Chaos," is a Thrilling Novel That Invites Readers to Embark on an Epic Adventure of Revenge and Unlikely Alliances
Victoria, TX, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charles B Carroll, who has been writing short stories in high school and, when not writing, enjoys spending time in his garden or fishing, has completed his most recent book, “The Dagger of Chaos”: a gripping tale that follows a young man named Isaac, who seeks revenge but soon finds himself entangled in a much larger conflict in which loyalty and bravery are put to the ultimate test against an encroaching evil.
“While on a quest for revenge, Isaac meets his companions who agree to help him,” writes Charles. “While on his quest, they are being hunted by an evil force. While fleeing, they receive help from unexpected allies. All the while, an even bigger threat unravels. Isaac and his companions soon find out the entire continent is in danger.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charles B Carroll’s book is a celebration of courage, resilience, and the bonds forged in adversity, promising to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page. Brimming with vivid world-building and intricate character development, “The Dagger of Chaos” will immerse readers in a realm where alliances can shift, and danger lurks around every corner.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Dagger of Chaos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
