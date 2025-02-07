T.K. Lynn’s Newly Released “Lungs Like a Rock: How COVID Saved Me by Almost Killing Me” is a Powerful and Emotional Memoir of Survival and Faith

“Lungs Like a Rock: How COVID Saved Me by Almost Killing Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author T.K. Lynn is a raw and inspiring personal account of one woman’s battle with COVID-19, revealing the physical and emotional challenges she faced and how the experience led her to a new understanding of life and purpose.