Rev. Alfred L. Decker’s Newly Released "I See Jesus" is a Compelling Exploration of Faith Through Short Stories and Poetry
“I See Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Alfred L. Decker is an inspiring collection of short stories and poetry that illustrates the ever-present love and guidance of Jesus in the lives of His followers.
Peru, IN, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I See Jesus,” a compelling exploration of faith through short stories and poetry, offering readers a powerful testament to the enduring presence of Jesus in their lives, is the creation of published author, Rev. Alfred L. Decker.
Rev. Alfred L. Decker shares, “Jesus claimed to always be with us, yet we face all kinds and types of trials. Sometimes Goliath seems to stand on top of the mountain to stop us. Some days it seems we fell into an ocean of quicksand. This book is about Jesus.
“What Jesus claimed is true. The short stories reveal the Lord’s presence in the daily lives of people who love him. The poetry has the same goal, along with praise and worship.
“We are born to die. We die to sin to live with Jesus. From birth to physical death, from physical death to spiritual life, Jesus is with us, always.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Alfred L. Decker’s new book provides readers with a heartfelt and uplifting resource to connect with their faith and experience the transformative power of Jesus’s presence in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “I See Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I See Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Alfred L. Decker shares, “Jesus claimed to always be with us, yet we face all kinds and types of trials. Sometimes Goliath seems to stand on top of the mountain to stop us. Some days it seems we fell into an ocean of quicksand. This book is about Jesus.
“What Jesus claimed is true. The short stories reveal the Lord’s presence in the daily lives of people who love him. The poetry has the same goal, along with praise and worship.
“We are born to die. We die to sin to live with Jesus. From birth to physical death, from physical death to spiritual life, Jesus is with us, always.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Alfred L. Decker’s new book provides readers with a heartfelt and uplifting resource to connect with their faith and experience the transformative power of Jesus’s presence in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “I See Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I See Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories