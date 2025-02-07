Patricia Cavanaugh-Headden’s Newly Released "But God" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, Forgiveness, and the Transformative Power of God's Love
“But God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Cavanaugh-Headden is a reflective and empowering guide encouraging readers to embrace God’s peace, grace, and eternal love amid life’s challenges.
Moncks Corner, SC, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “But God”: an enlightening exploration of the strength found in faith and the comfort of God’s unending love. “But God” is the creation of published author, Patricia Cavanaugh-Headden, a native of Kentucky who graduated from Mid-Continent University in Mayfield, Kentucky, with a bachelor of arts in social sciences with minor in history and a concentration in Spanish. Patricia currently lives in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, where she attends Freedom Church with her husband, Jamie Headden.
Patricia Cavanaugh-Headden shares, “Being still in Christ in God’s presence and love gets more accomplished than motion and effort. Transitioning in faith on your journey, there is valuable preparation and perseverance to enjoy the view of the mission in front of you. We are running the marathon of life, training us to be effective in everything, yet we are getting nowhere even when we adapt to change. We are just shifting gears to get somewhere that has no value of life eternal. When chaos call, all we need to do is just be. There is something else so much more important that this rat race. The peace that God has to give is so much more than running so hard we get nowhere. God, through Christ, is our traction control through life.
“We get unstable because of outside influences. We are not invisible to God. He sees us in the condition we are. So many people in this world don’t know and have never met Christ, knowing they are forgiven by His love. That they only need to believe in that forgiveness. He is the God of the impossible and the God of the unthinkable. Even when we find it impossible to forgive others for what they have done, He can forgive us despite our wicked hearts, offering an invitation to believe in that forgiveness.
“He gives us resurrected hearts. Everything we see and hear, His love we can find. Why is it that we only seem to know the temporary love? That when it runs dry it is gone. This love won’t be in the same old places that we have looked before. When we pour out everything, that is in our hearts to Him, He takes it and creates something new. Life is found in Jesus alone.
“The life chosen to journey in faith, hope, and love, it is beyond human comprehension. As your ebb and flow grows, God’s glory grows. The grace of Jesus is jet fuel to our mode of transportation spiritually in life. He gives us lift above the negative. When we get frustrated, pray to keep our tongue and temper in those instances. Don’t let the walls you have put in place block the blessings God has in store for you. God sees, hears, and knows everything that is going on in your life. In your moments of complete confusion, God can bring a complete change. This change comes by the humbling of the heart as sin-infected motives are reversed from condemnation by that grace given on the cross.
“Invite Jesus to open your heart wider.
“To receive Christ, there is still room to grow. We are never fully matured in Christ until we are standing in His presence. When we allow for this growth, Jesus will peel back the veil and reveal more of Himself to us. By finding time to pause in the midst of our busyness, we can become even more productive in everything we do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Cavanaugh-Headden’s new book is an encouraging resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of God’s grace and the impact of living a Christ-centered life.
Consumers can purchase “But God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
