Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "Deadly Attack" is a Gripping Tale of Mystery, Danger, and High-Stakes Intrigue
“Deadly Attack” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is an intense, fast-paced addition to the Samuel Garcia Private Eye series, blending suspense and unexpected twists in a thrilling narrative.
Lansing, MI, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Deadly Attack”: a riveting continuation of the Samuel Garcia Private Eye series that will captivate mystery enthusiasts. “Deadly Attack” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. During this time, Alton also served in prison ministry at the Carson City Regional Correctional Facility in Mid-Michigan working with both deaf and hearing individuals. Along with serving in ministry, Alton worked as a manufacturing manager in the automotive industry for General Motors Corporation. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “A vicious night attack against Samuel brings danger to his family home and almost ends his investigative career. The attack pulls Samuel into a life-and-death investigation as he tries to identify who sent the killers his way before they can return and finish the job. Samuel teams up with his good friend from the FBI, Gregory Lawrence, as they both struggle to solve their two separate investigations before realizing that the cases are closely related. They expose a sinister plot involving individuals that no one would ever suspect of being caught up in such illicit affairs.
“Deadly Attack reveals the greed residing in the hearts of some individuals that drives them to do anything for wealth and power. The story uncovers a path of death and destruction brought on by those seeking to keep their identities hidden from the authorities while destroying many lives around them. This is the fourth book in the Samuel Garcia Private Eye series, filled with mystery and intrigue that will keep the reader turning pages late into the night.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book promises a heart-pounding journey through deception, danger, and determination as Samuel Garcia works to protect his loved ones and unravel a deadly conspiracy.
Consumers can purchase “Deadly Attack” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Deadly Attack,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
