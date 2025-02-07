Wilma Schwartz’s Newly Released "Kelly’s Story" is a Heartfelt and Inspirational Account of Faith, Love, and Survival Through a Child’s Battle with Cancer
“Kelly’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wilma Schwartz is a powerful memoir that chronicles a family’s emotional journey as they face their daughter’s cancer diagnosis and the unwavering faith that carried them through.
Nappanee, IN, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Kelly’s Story,” a moving narrative that captures the emotional and spiritual journey of a family dealing with their young daughter’s cancer diagnosis, is the creation of published author, Wilma Schwartz.
Wilma Schwartz shares, “Travel with us as we take you along on our journey when our three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer. We climbed a mountain we did not think was possible. Family and friends were cheering Kelly on. God walked with us and held us close. Kelly is a survivor, and we are all stronger in our faith from it all. Let us all remember that God is good and cares for all of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wilma Schwartz’s new book offers an uplifting testament to the power of prayer, the strength of family, and the miraculous presence of God during life’s most difficult moments.
Consumers can purchase “Kelly’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kelly’s Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
