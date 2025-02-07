Thomas Davis’s Newly Released "Pro-Choice Pro-God Pro-Life" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Truth and the Power of Choice
“Pro-Choice Pro-God Pro-Life: A Multiple-Choice Answer for a Humanity Question” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Davis offers a compelling examination of the significance of choice in a free society, anchored in biblical principles and God’s grace.
Anderson, SC, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Pro-Choice Pro-God Pro-Life: A Multiple-Choice Answer for a Humanity Question”: an insightful discussion on how freedom of choice shapes individual lives and society, grounded in a biblical perspective. “Pro-Choice Pro-God Pro-Life: A Multiple-Choice Answer for a Humanity Question” is the creation of published author, Thomas Davis, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who served in the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, Thomas entered the gospel ministry, in which he has served for almost forty years serving as a youth minister, senior pastor, executive director, college minister, and dean of chapel at his alma mater.
Thomas Davis shares, “Why do we have the freedom to choose? What are the choices we make? Why do we make certain decisions? How do we reason and select or evaluate our choices to make life work for us? Or is it about us? Pro-Choice, Pro-God, Pro-Life: A Multiple-Choice Answer for a Humanity Question addresses these inquiries and others.
“Choice is a fundamental freedom in a free society as opposed to a dictatorship. Choice has always been a God-given ability for angelic beings and humans. Lucifer and the heavenly host exercised their ability to choose long before God created humankind. Two-thirds of the angelic beings decided to stay on God’s side, and one-third decided to rebel with Lucifer. What we choose and why we make the selections are critical to the success of life. Taking away one’s fundamental right to choose creates rebellion, discord, strife, and a form of slavery. Although God may allow it, however, it is not his desire for us.
“Teaching and influencing people how to make better choices is key to having a better society. In Pro-Choice, Pro-God, Pro-Life: a Multiple-Choice Answer for a Humanity Question, you will explore why we as a nation must be committed to establishing and promoting better choice-making abilities, based upon proven biblical truths, and the need for embracing God’s grace for overcoming past mistakes.
“We are a violent, sexually addicted society with a bent toward self-destruction. We cannot afford to leave our future to chance or politicians who have figured out how to manipulate the emotions of the country for their gain. By exercising our God-given ability to choose correctly, we become competently equipped as a nation to be pro-choice, pro-God, and pro-life for our humanity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Davis’s new book is an empowering and reflective resource for readers seeking clarity on making sound choices that honor God’s will and foster societal well-being.
Consumers can purchase “Pro-Choice Pro-God Pro-Life: A Multiple-Choice Answer for a Humanity Question” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
