Dyana J. Rullman-Kutinsky’s Newly Released "The Medicine Chest of the Soul" is an Evocative Collection of Poetry Exploring the Depths of the Human Spirit
“The Medicine Chest of the Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dyana J. Rullman-Kutinsky is a heartfelt compilation of poetry that delves into the highs and lows of life, offering readers a unique emotional journey.
New York, NY, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Medicine Chest of the Soul”: a captivating collection of poems that invites readers to explore the intricate layers of human emotion and imagination. “The Medicine Chest of the Soul” is the creation of published author, Dyana J. Rullman-Kutinsky, a dedicated wife and mother of five who now resides in Sharon Springs.
Dyana J. Rullman-Kutinsky shares, “The scope and power of this compilation of poetry reflects the imagination of many genres. Within these pages lies the freedom, boldness, tranquility, darkness, and light which gives way to the explosion of life and its moments within. These poems are a reflection of the depths of the heart and soul.
“Dyana relies on her taste and judgment on how the poems should be expressed to reach into the souls of others, giving way to their emotional connection. These poems will take the reader on an emotional roller-coaster ride to places they have never been or the past they have yet to discover, as well as traveling through whimsical paths of light airiness and soft laughter. All this will take place through the excitement and manifestation of creativity and imagination in The Medicine Chest of the Soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dyana J. Rullman-Kutinsky’s new book is a thought-provoking and inspiring literary journey that will captivate poetry enthusiasts and new readers alike.
Consumers can purchase “The Medicine Chest of the Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Medicine Chest of the Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
