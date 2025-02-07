Terrell Ener’s Newly Released "Afternoon Reflections" is a Thoughtful Collection of Personal Reflections and Uplifting Poems
“Afternoon Reflections: Poetry and Brief Observations from a Blessed Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terrell Ener is a heartfelt compilation of poetry and reflections designed to inspire, comfort, and encourage readers.
New York, NY, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Afternoon Reflections: Poetry and Brief Observations from a Blessed Life”: a beautiful collection of poetry and personal insights, offering inspiration and hope for those seeking solace and encouragement. “Afternoon Reflections: Poetry and Brief Observations from a Blessed Life” is the creation of published author, Terrell Ener, who was born in Sabinetown, Texas, now underwater in the Toledo Bend Reservoir. He grew up with three brothers and one sister in Deep East Texas and Southeast Texas. As an adult, he lived in Virginia, Idaho, and Iowa. Since his wife passed away, he has resided with his family in Shelbyville, Tennessee.
Terrell Ener shares, “These lines were written in hope that they will bless, cheer, encourage, comfort, inspire, or challenge someone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrell Ener’s new book serves as a deeply personal reflection on the blessings of life, offering readers an opportunity to find meaning, peace, and a sense of hope.
Consumers can purchase “Afternoon Reflections: Poetry and Brief Observations from a Blessed Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Afternoon Reflections: Poetry and Brief Observations from a Blessed Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Terrell Ener shares, “These lines were written in hope that they will bless, cheer, encourage, comfort, inspire, or challenge someone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrell Ener’s new book serves as a deeply personal reflection on the blessings of life, offering readers an opportunity to find meaning, peace, and a sense of hope.
Consumers can purchase “Afternoon Reflections: Poetry and Brief Observations from a Blessed Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Afternoon Reflections: Poetry and Brief Observations from a Blessed Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories