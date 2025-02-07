Hadassah Jean Philippe’s Newly Released "Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper" is a Helpful Guide for New Believers Answering Their Divine Calling
“Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hadassah Jean Philippe is an insightful resource designed to inspire and guide new believers as they step into their God-given roles as spiritual warriors.
Quincy, MA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper”: an inspiring and practical guide for those beginning their spiritual journey. “Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper” is the creation of published author, Hadassah Jean Philippe, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Haiti.
Hadassah Jean Philippe shares, “Are you a new believer with a calling of an evangelist and a gatekeeper? If so, allow me to help you navigate the pathways of this calling upon your life.
“First and foremost, I would like to congratulate you. Welcome to the army of the Most High God. You are a mighty, fearless warrior in the making. The Bible says, 'God raised us up with Christ and seated us with him in the heavenly realm' (Ephesians 2:6).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hadassah Jean Philippe’s new book offers encouragement, scriptural insight, and practical advice for stepping confidently into the roles of evangelism and spiritual stewardship, equipping readers to embrace their faith journeys with conviction and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
