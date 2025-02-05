Sequentum Announces the Launch of Public Cloud API for Programmatic Agent Control
Sequentum, a leading provider of enterprise-grade web data extraction solutions, is proud to announce the release of its now public cloud API. The cloud API for their v4, Sequentum Cloud platform, empowers users to programmatically control and manage their agents, enabling seamless integration and enhanced automation for web data extraction workflows.
New York, NY, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on the Postman Public API Network
The now public cloud API is designed to meet the needs of developers, data engineers and enterprise teams by providing a streamlined way to control Sequentum Cloud’s robust web scraping agents. With this API, users can:
Extract Data In Real-Time: Access and manipulate live web data programmatically to fit custom business workflows.
Programmatically Schedule and Manage Agents: Automate the scheduling, execution and monitoring of agents for improved efficiency.
Retrieve and Manage Data: Integrate Sequentum Cloud’s functionality with other tools and platforms, creating a cohesive data ecosystem.
As part of this release, the Sequentum Cloud API has been published to the Postman Public API Network, the world’s largest API hub. By making the API available on this platform, Sequentum aims to provide developers with easy access to detailed documentation, pre-built requests and collaboration features that accelerate implementation and usage.
To address the security businesses require, in addition to the high-quality, trustworthy, custom web data Sequentum delivers, data flows across an encrypted channel and every API user is individually authenticated.
Key Benefits of Using the Sequentum Cloud API on the Postman Public API Network:
Comprehensive Documentation: Clear and detailed documentation ensures users can get started quickly and effectively.
Enhanced Collaboration: Teams can easily collaborate and test API integration design within Postman’s intuitive interface.
Agentic Frameworks Have Arrived
The introduction of a public cloud API for its v4 platform, Sequentum Cloud, is an important milestone in Sequentum’s ongoing mission to enable its users to author their own intelligent agents. “We’re empowering businesses to not only extract the most precise data to meet their specific needs but to operationalize it in ways that were unimaginable even a year ago,” Sarah McKenna, CEO of Sequentum, added. “Sequentum has had an API to its agents and software since 2008 and we've had fully autonomous intelligent agents running in our cloud since 2023. This public cloud api is a key step towards supporting agentic frameworks.”
The launch on Postman builds on Sequentum’s fifteen years in the industry dedicated to making web data extraction and integration between data processing systems seamless. It supports web data powered intelligent agents as well as agentic frameworks where a number of intelligent agents collaborate.
The Sequentum public cloud API is now available to all users and developers are encouraged to explore its capabilities on the Postman Public API Network. To get started, visit the Postman Public API Network or the Sequentum Cloud Manual.
Experience the Future of Automation Today
Sequentum invites data professionals to sign up for a free trial and explore the now public cloud API integration capabilities of Sequentum Cloud. Visit https://www.sequentum.com/cloud for more information and to sign up today.
About Sequentum
Sequentum, a data industry leader for fifteen years, with offices in the US, Australia and Asia, simplifies the complex world of web data extraction, enabling our customers to focus on their most mission critical analysis and business decisions. We source, transform, enrich, structure and reliably deliver transparent, ethically compliant and trustworthy data to Global 500 & Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and financial institutions. Get the Sequentum Edge. For more information, visit sequentum.com.
Press Contact
E: media@sequentum.com
T: 1-866-594-6019
