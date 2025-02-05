Language App LingQ Launches Punjabi
LingQ, the innovative language learning platform known for its immersive approach, is excited to reveal the addition of Punjabi.
Vancouver, Canada, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With over 125 million speakers worldwide, Punjabi is spoken by communities across India, Pakistan, and the global diaspora. The language is an invaluable addition to LingQ’s growing language libraries and opens doors for learners to connect with millions of speakers worldwide.
Punjabi learners on LingQ can combine interactive lessons, personalized vocabulary tools, a community of engaged native speakers and the latest AI-powered tools for a comprehensive, immersive experience. Learners will have the opportunity to gain proficiency in reading, listening, speaking, and the Shahmukhi alphabet that Punjabi uses.
“Punjabi is spoken by more than 100 million people and is closely related to languages spoken by many hundreds of millions of people in South Asia, all with a rich history,” said LingQ CEO Steve Kaufmann. “For us at LingQ, being based in the Vancouver area, we are especially pleased to make Punjabi the 50th language that we offer to our users, since there are so many Punjabi speakers who live here.”
With LingQ's interactive content, learners will be exposed to the nuances of Punjabi, from formal phrases to colloquial expressions, allowing them to develop real-world language skills.
Punjabi is the 50th language available to study on LingQ. Lessons are available on LingQ’s website and apps now.
For more information, visit https://www.lingq.com.
About LingQ
Since 2002, LingQ has helped millions learn languages. Ranked the most effective language app by an independent team of researchers at Compare Language Apps, LingQ’s content-based system offers 50 languages to learners around the globe. With one of the largest language libraries of authentic and interesting content and thousands of hours of lesson audio, there is something for everyone on LingQ. Learners can also customize their learning by turning any content they find online into lessons.
LingQ users have access to online tutors, a global language community forum, community writing exchange, and integrated SRS vocabulary review tools. To ensure success and keep learners accountable and motivated, LingQ measures everything on the comprehensive statistics page.
Contact
LingQContact
Elle Lebel
778-839-3102
www.lingq.com
