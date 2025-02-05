Tanktwo Launches New Cold-Temperature-Tolerant Custom Battery Packs
A battery solution that combines the safety and longevity of LFP batteries with the temperature range of lithium cobalt chemistry.
Sunnyvale, CA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech company specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 31 patents, introduces a battery solution offering the longevity and safety of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and cold temperature resiliency of lithium cobalt (LiCoO2) chemistry.
The solution uses the Tanktwo Operating System (TBOS), which enables the mixing of cells of different chemistries and ages to create a battery pack with LFP and LiCoO2 cells. The modular design allows operators to replace the lithium cobalt cells, which age more quickly, without throwing out the LFP ones.
“Our cold-temperature-tolerant customer battery solution offers the best of both worlds while reducing wastage,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “We can also program how hard each battery chemistry works, making the LiCoO2 and LFP cells age at around the same rate to prolong the lifespan of the entire battery pack.”
Tanktwo’s cold-temperature-tolerant custom battery packs optimize endurance, longevity, reliability, and flexibility to operate in a broader range of environmental conditions. Learn more at https://tanktwo.com/cold-temperature-tolerant-battery.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TanktwoContact
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
