Some Dark Valley at North Coast Rep Variety Nights
Solana Beach, CA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Rep presents Some Dark Valley: The Testimony of Reverend Brand written and performed by Robert Bailey. One moonlit night, Reverend Brand, a fiery 19th century circuit preacher, emerges from the shadowy mountains of Appalachia, and our collective history, to weave a tale of religious fervor set against a landscape scarred by war, poverty and disease – a story that also shines a light on rare moments of tender and resilient redemption.
Some Dark Valley will run March 17, 2025 at 7:30pm and March 18, 2025 at 2pm and 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $40 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Season Subscribers receive $10 off. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
