A Wrinkle in Time at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the chaotic and empowering tale of Madeleine L’Engles’s A Wrinkle in Time, adapted by Morgan Gould as its next student production.
The show runs a mystical 90-100 minutes with one intermission and aims to awe audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Marilynn Do; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; Assistant Choreographer, Charlotte Larson; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.
Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Simone Cho, Carmel Valley; Benedict Heaps, Normal Heights; Charlotte Johnson, Encinitas; Wyatt Kirby, Mesa Verde; Abby Klubeck, Del Sur; Niki Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Ezri Rohatgi, Encinitas; Maya Rosenberg, Del Mar; Harper Smith, Encinitas; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos; and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.
Performances are February 13 through February 16 on the MainStage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 10AM February 13 and 14, 5:30pm February 13, 14, and 15, and 2pm February 15 and 16. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
