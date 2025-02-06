AORA Athletics Launches in Dubai: A New Era of Performance and Sustainability in Activewear
New York, NY, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AORA Athletics, a dynamic new activewear brand, is officially launching in Dubai on February 21, 2025. Fusing performance-driven design with sustainable practices, AORA Athletics is dedicated to helping individuals Own The Moment — whether in the gym, on the field, or during everyday movement.
AORA Athletics is designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone who values performance and eco-consciousness in their activewear. The brand’s mission is to provide high-quality, durable sports clothing that doesn't compromise the planet, offering consumers a conscious choice without sacrificing style or function. Their collections are crafted using eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing practices, empowering athletes to perform at their best while reducing their environmental impact.
“Our tagline, ‘Own The Moment,’ encapsulates everything we stand for,” said the Founder and CEO of AORA Athletics. “We believe that every individual, whether in a moment of competition or personal growth, deserves to feel confident, empowered, and connected to their values. Performance and sustainability go hand in hand with AORA Athletics — every piece of clothing is designed with both high-performance athletes and environmental responsibility in mind.”
AORA Athletics will officially launch its online store at www.aora.ae, offering a range of activewear including leggings, sports bras, tops, and accessories, all designed for maximum comfort, flexibility, and support. The collection is made with fabrics that prioritize breathability, moisture-wicking capabilities, and durability, ensuring that every moment of movement is met with confidence.
Key Highlights of AORA Athletics:
Performance-driven activewear: Designed to enhance athletic performance with breathable, durable, and flexible fabrics.
Sustainability-focused: Made with eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing processes.
Inclusive sizing: AORA Athletics is committed to offering a wide range of sizes to support athletes of all body types.
Local Launch: Officially launching in Dubai, with plans to expand internationally.
AORA Athletics invites all fitness lovers and sustainability advocates to join the movement on February 21. By aligning high performance with environmental responsibility, AORA Athletics is set to redefine the future of activewear.
For more information, visit www.aora.ae or contact us at:
Email: hello@aora.ae
Phone: +971 553780473
About AORA Athletics
AORA Athletics is a premium activewear brand based in Dubai that strives to elevate performance and sustainability. The brand’s collection combines innovative design with eco-conscious production methods, ensuring that each piece is crafted with care for both the athlete and the planet. AORA Athletics aims to inspire individuals to Own The Moment, empowering them to push their limits while embracing a sustainable lifestyle.
For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
AORA Athletics PR Team
Email: hello@aora.ae
Phone: +971 553780473
Website: www.aora.ae
Contact
Rafy Ahmed
+491742111419
https://www.aora.ae
