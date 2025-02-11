Jafaru Samuel O. Abu’s Newly Released "The Greatest President Struggle" is a Compelling Exploration of Abraham Lincoln’s Journey and Legacy
“The Greatest President Struggle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jafaru Samuel O. Abu is an insightful historical account that delves into Abraham Lincoln’s extraordinary rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most revered presidents in U.S. history, focusing on his role in unifying the nation and abolishing slavery.
Auburn, MA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Greatest President Struggle”: an engaging historical examination of the life and achievements of Abraham Lincoln. “The Greatest President Struggle” is the creation of published author, Jafaru Samuel O. Abu, who was born in Ugiedah, South Ibie, Edo State, Nigeria. After his secondary education, he proceeded to University of Benin. He bagged BEd (History) in 1982, and he qualified as a chartered accountant in 1997 (ACA). He obtained his MBA degree from the same university in 2001. He was elevated to fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 2007 (FCA). He rose to the position of director of finance and administration in 2006 in the Federal Public Service of Nigeria. After his retirement in 2014, he proceeded to Anahuac University, Mexico, and obtained MSc in religious education. Currently, he is a respiratory care student at Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA.
Abu shares, “Abraham Lincoln was born in a single log cabin room to uneducated peasant parents. Lincoln did not allow his background to be a stumbling block to his ambition in life. He had less than fifteen months of formal education in total. He utilized the problem-solving kind of education to acquire the necessary education for his private and public life. Lincoln is like a 'little Jesus' who, by divine intervention, came to the world to unify USA to become the most powerful nation in the world and abolished slavery and set the captives free. He was finally assassinated on a Good Friday and his blood shed on the altar of his good deeds at the age of fifty-six, after winning a second term as the seventeenth USA president. Considering his unparalleled achievements in the US, the nation can be historically viewed as pre-Lincoln and post-Lincoln eras of the USA.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jafaru Samuel O. Abu’s new book offers readers an inspiring perspective on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, emphasizing his contributions to freedom, unity, and leadership.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest President Struggle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest President Struggle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Abu shares, “Abraham Lincoln was born in a single log cabin room to uneducated peasant parents. Lincoln did not allow his background to be a stumbling block to his ambition in life. He had less than fifteen months of formal education in total. He utilized the problem-solving kind of education to acquire the necessary education for his private and public life. Lincoln is like a 'little Jesus' who, by divine intervention, came to the world to unify USA to become the most powerful nation in the world and abolished slavery and set the captives free. He was finally assassinated on a Good Friday and his blood shed on the altar of his good deeds at the age of fifty-six, after winning a second term as the seventeenth USA president. Considering his unparalleled achievements in the US, the nation can be historically viewed as pre-Lincoln and post-Lincoln eras of the USA.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jafaru Samuel O. Abu’s new book offers readers an inspiring perspective on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, emphasizing his contributions to freedom, unity, and leadership.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest President Struggle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest President Struggle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories