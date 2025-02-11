Jafaru Samuel O. Abu’s Newly Released "The Greatest President Struggle" is a Compelling Exploration of Abraham Lincoln’s Journey and Legacy

“The Greatest President Struggle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jafaru Samuel O. Abu is an insightful historical account that delves into Abraham Lincoln’s extraordinary rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most revered presidents in U.S. history, focusing on his role in unifying the nation and abolishing slavery.