Andrew Denn’s Newly Released "The Stelari" is an Exciting Deep-Sea Adventure with a Sci-Fi Twist
“The Stelari” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew Denn is an engaging science-fiction thriller that explores the mysteries of the ocean's depths, highlighting themes of discovery, teamwork, and humanity's quest for understanding the unknown.
Inverness, FL, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Stelari”: a thrilling new novel that blends the intrigue of ocean exploration with a sci-fi edge. “The Stelari” is the creation of published author, Andrew Denn, was born on Long Island, New York, and moved to Florida in 2010. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the College of Central Florida. He has a love for the ocean and everything in it. One of his favorite hobbies is actually scuba diving. The Stelari is his first published book.
Denn shares, “After a long period of emphasis on space exploration, several leading scientists of the American Society of Marine Science engaged in a campaign to lead other nations to put more of an emphasis on exploring the depths of Earth’s oceans. It was this initiative that led seven special young candidates to be placed on a marine-science station between Italy and Greece. When they set out to take part in this new endeavor, they had no idea what they would discover out in the deep blue sea.
“Everything began as expected—business as usual. Then they detected a disturbance out at sea. And what started out as a routine investigation into a natural occurrence in the ocean…would lead to a discovery that would change the world forever. After all, no one could have guessed at the discovery they would find in the vast ocean.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Denn’s new book captures readers’ imaginations with a compelling blend of suspense, scientific curiosity, and spiritual themes.
Consumers can purchase “The Stelari” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Stelari,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
