Ray Blackshire III’s Newly Released "Aspire to Inspire Moments" is an Uplifting and Spiritually Encouraging Collection
“Aspire to Inspire Moments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ray Blackshire III is a powerful and faith-driven collection of inspirational messages that encourage readers to hold on to their faith in the Lord and trust in His guidance.
Sacramento, CA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Aspire to Inspire Moments”: a heartfelt and spiritually enriching collection of inspirational messages designed to uplift readers in their walk with Christ. “Aspire to Inspire Moments” is the creation of published author, Ray Blackshire III, who was ordained in 2014 under the late Pastor R. W. Lambert at St. James Holy Missionary Baptist Church.
Blackshire shares, “I want to thank my God for His unconditional love for me and all He is to me. I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for being my savior and redeemer and my everything. I want to thank the Holy Spirit through God for the inspiration to write every inspirational message. For without God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, none of this would be possible.
“One of the sayings that my late Pastor R. W. Lambert would always say, 'Hold on to your faith.' And that is so true today because to make it through this life we need our faith in the Lord. It is our faith and belief in the Lord that makes all things possible.
“But for anyone who doesn’t know Jesus Christ for themselves as their personal savior, please don’t wait till it’s too late. You don’t have to change your life before you come to the Lord. Jesus will accept you as you are right now.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Blackshire III’s new book offers readers a profound resource for spiritual encouragement and faith-building through inspirational devotionals rooted in Christian principles.
Consumers can purchase “Aspire to Inspire Moments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Aspire to Inspire Moments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
