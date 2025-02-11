Timothy A. Mills’s Newly Released “Tales of a Teamster Preacher: A Daily Devotional” is an Inspiring Collection of Real-Life Reflections for Spiritual Growth
“Tales of a Teamster Preacher: A Daily Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy A. Mills provides readers with daily encouragement drawn from the author’s life experiences and faith journey.
Glenshaw, PA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tales of a Teamster Preacher: A Daily Devotional”: a heartfelt and practical guide for daily spiritual reflection. “Tales of a Teamster Preacher: A Daily Devotional” is the creation of published author, Timothy A. Mills, who currently lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with his wife of seven years and three children, ages five, three, and one born this year. Tim is a teamster in his local union working for a popular water company. He also serves as a deacon at his church, where he has attended since childhood.
Timothy A. Mills shares, “The world is a tough place to be in sometimes, but fear not, because others are going through some of the same things that you are right now. Join me on a spiritual journey through the year with real-life experiences from an ordinary guy that God called to use his gifts to share the good news with you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy A. Mills’s new book offers a relatable and uplifting devotional resource that demonstrates how faith can illuminate everyday challenges and victories.
Consumers can purchase “Tales of a Teamster Preacher: A Daily Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales of a Teamster Preacher: A Daily Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Timothy A. Mills shares, “The world is a tough place to be in sometimes, but fear not, because others are going through some of the same things that you are right now. Join me on a spiritual journey through the year with real-life experiences from an ordinary guy that God called to use his gifts to share the good news with you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy A. Mills’s new book offers a relatable and uplifting devotional resource that demonstrates how faith can illuminate everyday challenges and victories.
Consumers can purchase “Tales of a Teamster Preacher: A Daily Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales of a Teamster Preacher: A Daily Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories