Tammy Kovar’s Newly Released “My Little Soldier: A Graduate from the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy” is a Heartwarming Tale of the Challenges and Joys of Motherhood
“My Little Soldier: A Graduate from the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tammy Kovar is a lighthearted and relatable story for mothers dealing with the ups and downs of raising a toddler.
Rising City, NE, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Little Soldier: A Graduate from the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy”: a fun, humorous exploration of toddlerhood through the eyes of a mother trying to stay one step ahead of her overactive daughter’s antics. “My Little Soldier: A Graduate from the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy” is the creation of published author, Tammy Kovar, who lives in a small Nebraska town and is enjoying retirement immensely by spending time with her hubby of thirty-six years, her adult children, her first grandchild, and her close circle of family and friends.
Kovar shares, “Are you a mother on the edge of being 'stressed-out' because you have an overactive toddler keeping you on your toes day and night? Do you feel 'burned-out' trying to stay a step ahead of your toddler’s antics? Are you wondering if your toddler is a graduate of the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy? If you answered yes to any of these questions, this book is for you.
“This is the story of one such toddler and her mother’s attempts to stay on top of her active daughter’s antics, which included the 'toy tactics,' the 'bedtime battle,' and the 'outrageous, ornery, and downright naughty camera confrontation.'
“Enter the world of humorous toddlerhood and laugh with the shenanigans of one spunky and cute little girl and her frantic mother. And along with the laughter, may you find some encouragement.
“Enjoy and laugh out loud, for laughter is good for the soul and helps us not take life too serious.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammy Kovar’s new book is a delightful and amusing read for any parent or grandparent navigating the often-chaotic world of toddlers.
Consumers can purchase “My Little Soldier: A Graduate from the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Little Soldier: A Graduate from the Totally Traumatic Toddler Academy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
