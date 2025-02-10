Cas Andersen’s Newly Released "Real-Life Christian Motherhood" is an Inspiring Guide to Embracing Grace in the Challenges of Motherhood
“Real-Life Christian Motherhood: Where the Struggles of Child Raising Collide with God’s Amazing Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cas Andersen is a heartfelt and biblically grounded exploration of how God’s grace empowers mothers to navigate the joys and struggles of parenting.
Pickerington, OH, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Real-Life Christian Motherhood: Where the Struggles of Child Raising Collide with God’s Amazing Grace”: a candid and uplifting perspective on the realities of motherhood, encouraging readers to embrace God’s grace amidst the challenges of parenting. “Real-Life Christian Motherhood: Where the Struggles of Child Raising Collide with God’s Amazing Grace” is the creation of published author, Cas Andersen, a dedicated wife and mother who works as a massage therapist and seeks to turn modern Christian motherhood into a more realistic endeavor.
Cas Andersen shares, “Have you ever thought, I am a bad mom, or, I hate motherhood?
“Do you ever feel discouraged by how unappreciated you feel as a mother, despite how hard you work to care for your family?
“As Christian mothers, we believe in God’s love, grace, and forgiveness toward us, but when it comes to raising our kids, we oftentimes find ourselves weighed down by guilt, shame, and discouragement. It’s almost as if we believe God is generally gracious toward us but not when it comes to our motherhood.
“In Real-Life Christian Motherhood, Cas seeks to show how God’s grace and Christ’s cross perfectly destroy the lies of
· mom guilt and mom shame (while exposing the difference between them),
· perfectionism in motherhood,
· the tendency to carry our families entirely on our shoulders, and
· how you are never allowed a break, a breakdown, or a weak moment as a Christian mother.
“Cas’s biblically anchored and no-nonsense reasoning encourages us to shift our perspective away from these common motherhood fallacies so we can begin to view our motherhood the way God does: as a lovingly difficult challenge meant to deepen our love for Him, change us, and in so doing, set us free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cas Andersen’s new book provides an empowering message for Christian mothers, offering practical insights and spiritual encouragement to help them find freedom and joy in their parenting journey.
Consumers can purchase “Real-Life Christian Motherhood: Where the Struggles of Child Raising Collide with God’s Amazing Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Real-Life Christian Motherhood: Where the Struggles of Child Raising Collide with God’s Amazing Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
