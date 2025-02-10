Stacia Grace’s Newly Released "The Ocean Trail" is an Inspiring Tale of Healing, Forgiveness, and Self-Discovery
“The Ocean Trail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacia Grace is a heartfelt story following a runaway sheepdog on a transformative journey of facing her past, finding redemption, and embracing the possibility of a brighter future.
New York, NY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Ocean Trail,” a moving and imaginative tale that invites readers to reflect on the power of resilience, forgiveness, and self-renewal, is the creation of published author, Stacia Grace.
Stacia Grace shares, “'You Must Find Where the Sun is Swallowed by Water.'
“Rosie, a runaway sheepdog, receives these instructions in a dream. But instead of a guiding light, they’re a constant shadow and reminder of how broken she is. She can never carry out such a mission. Her family is dead. Her heart has been shattered. She doesn’t know who she is.
“When two dogs she trusts betray her confidence, her bitterness grows. Rosie finally makes the decision to return to her old home and make amends with her past. But what she finds is enthralling; the place has changed. Suddenly, there is something fresh in the air and in her.
“Is it possible for her wounds to heal? Can she take chances, aim for success, and even become a new dog?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacia Grace’s new book is a poignant and uplifting story of transformation that will resonate with readers of all ages as they follow Rosie’s journey toward healing and self-discovery.
Consumers can purchase “The Ocean Trail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ocean Trail,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stacia Grace shares, “'You Must Find Where the Sun is Swallowed by Water.'
“Rosie, a runaway sheepdog, receives these instructions in a dream. But instead of a guiding light, they’re a constant shadow and reminder of how broken she is. She can never carry out such a mission. Her family is dead. Her heart has been shattered. She doesn’t know who she is.
“When two dogs she trusts betray her confidence, her bitterness grows. Rosie finally makes the decision to return to her old home and make amends with her past. But what she finds is enthralling; the place has changed. Suddenly, there is something fresh in the air and in her.
“Is it possible for her wounds to heal? Can she take chances, aim for success, and even become a new dog?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacia Grace’s new book is a poignant and uplifting story of transformation that will resonate with readers of all ages as they follow Rosie’s journey toward healing and self-discovery.
Consumers can purchase “The Ocean Trail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ocean Trail,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories