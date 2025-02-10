Dustin A. Woods’s Newly Released "It’s Where Our Words Come From!" is a Spiritually Enriching Exploration of Biblical Truths and God’s Guidance
“It’s Where Our Words Come From!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dustin A. Woods is an inspiring work designed to deepen readers’ understanding of God’s Word and its transformative power in their lives.
Eldridge, IA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Where Our Words Come From!” a compelling and thought-provoking book that encourages readers to grow spiritually through the study of God’s Word and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, is the creation of published author, Dustin A. Woods.
Woods shares, “Salvation belongs to Christ alone!
“Our weakness is what God uses to teach us how pointless our ways without God have become (1 Corinthians 2:3, ESV) as told in Chapter 2.
“This book shares how:
“God wants us 'to be wise as to what is good and innocent as to what is evil' (Romans 16:19, ESV). Therefore, grow in the ways of the Holy Spirit, while keeping yourselves from what is impure. The Bible read in context will allow God's grace to be brought to you from His Word as you ask for forgiveness of your sins; live then in obedience to the Scriptures believing in Christ.
“As written in God's Book of Life, (Romans 16:20) - may 'The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you,' amen.
“On this day our Lord is inviting you to read with Him!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dustin A. Woods’s new book is a spiritually empowering resource for readers seeking to grow in faith, live according to Scripture, and embrace God’s purpose for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Where Our Words Come From!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Where Our Words Come From!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
