Robert Saltz’s Newly Released "Beyond Believing" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, the Holy Spirit, and a Lifetime of Spiritual Experiences
“Beyond Believing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Saltz is an engaging testament of faith that invites readers to deepen their spiritual understanding and explore the transformative power of the Holy Spirit.
Trinity, FL, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond Believing”: a heartfelt and empowering work designed to encourage spiritual seeking and belief in God’s profound love. “Beyond Believing” is the creation of published author, Robert Saltz, who was born in St Petersburg, Florida, in 1937. He graduated from Florida State University in 1959 and later received a correspondence degree from Rhema Bible College. He served in the Florida National Guard. Robert served eighteen years as a member and coordinator of the Lay Witness Mission Ministry program of Florida through the Methodist Church. He was the lay leader in his church for over ten years and a Sunday school teacher. He was a shoe merchant, having had several stores in the “Tampa Bay” area. He lost the love of his life last year after sixty-four years and now resides in Trinity, Florida, where he attends the Generations church. His family has grown to include three children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Saltz shares, “I have written this book to encourage seeking, by the telling of Holy Spirit stories from my witness. I have also included a pamphlet I wrote in 1994 ('The Nine Ways the Lord Speaks to Us').
“There have been many 'nonbelievers' that have attacked belief in Christ, belief in the Bible, and all other things of the 'church.' Activities for several years have moved some members, without a strong faith, from the church. I have written this book, especially for nonbelievers or weak believers. I have lived with the truth of God and his gift of the Holy Spirit, and I need to share it so that all may know the joy and peace of life. (This book will also increase the faith of believers and shed new light on the Holy Spirit.)
“I will share with you a few special stories from the last sixty years of my walk with the Holy Spirit. Many Christians don’t have the conviction they would like to have. Many don’t believe from a lack of seeking. Some don’t believe some things written in scripture, as possible. (The Holy Spirit shared with me that if persons don’t believe something as possible in the Bible, it perhaps should be studied as a parable.) Many grew up without God being worshiped or talked about in their homes, or perhaps have never even been exposed to the gospel.
“Come walk this memory lane with me. Help me bring hope to the masses. The world has no idea how much God loves them and wants to live in them as the Holy Spirit. He leads, he teaches, he comforts, and he blesses us from within our spirits. Matthew 22:37–39
“Jesus said, 'Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first commandment, and the second is like it. Love your neighbor (all people) as yourself' (Matthew 5:16).
“Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Saltz’s new book is an uplifting and thoughtful reflection that offers encouragement for believers and a hopeful message for those seeking to understand God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond Believing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond Believing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
