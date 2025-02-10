Savannah Lampe’s Newly Released "If Penguins Could Fly" is a Charming Children’s Tale of Adventure and Self-Discovery
“If Penguins Could Fly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Savannah Lampe is a delightful and imaginative story following the adventures of a penguin named Waddles as he learns to dream big and reach for the impossible.
New York, NY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “If Penguins Could Fly”: a charming children’s tale of adventure, perseverance, and the power of imagination. “If Penguins Could Fly” is the creation of published author, Savannah Lampe, a dedicated wife, mother, and proud military veteran.
Savannah Lampe shares, “Join Waddles as he discovers new heights! Experience the joy of flying from a penguin’s perspective.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Savannah Lampe’s new book inspires young readers to embrace their dreams and believe in their potential, no matter how improbable it may seem.
Consumers can purchase “If Penguins Could Fly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If Penguins Could Fly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
