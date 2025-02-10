Glenda White’s Newly Released "Zanna’s Pearls" is a Captivating Juvenile Fiction That Explores Love, Loss, and Valuable Life Lessons
“Zanna’s Pearls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Glenda White is a compelling story that follows a young girl’s journey to find hope and forgiveness after a cherished possession is stolen.
Easley, SC, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Zanna’s Pearls”: an inspiring story that offers young readers a blend of adventure, emotional depth, and spiritual growth. “Zanna’s Pearls” is the creation of published author, Glenda White, a dedicated grandmother who worked as a sheet metal fabricator for Lockheed Martin aircraft company for thirty-two years and is now retired.
White shares, “To wonder where around the world’s oceans Zanna’s pearls could have come from. Zanna was given a pearl necklace at birth by her grandparents. She had this necklace many years before it was stolen during a robbery at the home where she lived. Zanna treasured this pearl necklace, and the thought of not having it anymore hurt. As her grandmother, Glenda White wanted to help Zanna. Through this book, Zanna was taught that there is beauty in tragedy, to look for it, and to forgive the thieves so Zanna could be able to live life freely and love all Jesus loves, having heart. No one could steal these life lessons from her, which are more valuable than precious pearls. Glenda hopes that your reading this book will open the door of opportunity to talk with your child.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glenda White’s new book is a vibrant and meaningful story that encourages young readers to embrace resilience, forgiveness, and faith while navigating life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Zanna’s Pearls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zanna’s Pearls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
