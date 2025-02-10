Noël Moore Roberts’s Newly Released "Book of Remembrance" is a Heartfelt Reflection on a Life of Faith and God’s Enduring Presence
“Book of Remembrance: Stories of God’s Faithfulness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Noël Moore Roberts is an inspiring collection of personal testimonies that highlight the power of faith and God’s guidance through life’s trials and triumphs.
Pinehurst, NC, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Book of Remembrance: Stories of God’s Faithfulness”: a compelling account of one woman’s faith journey and the profound impact of God’s presence in her life. “Book of Remembrance: Stories of God’s Faithfulness” is the creation of published author, Noël Moore Roberts, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who holds an associate degree in accounting and a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Roberts shares, “This Book of Remembrance is the account of one woman’s faith journey. The author was inspired by God to write. He gave her the words, and she wrote over a five-year period. The source of the stories was taken from her 'spiritual markers,' verses that were highlighted, dated, and noted throughout her Bible and prayer journals. You will find stories of illnesses, healings, financial crisis, stories of God’s faithfulness, even in everyday life situations. We hope those who take this journey with us will be blessed on their own journeys and that most of all, God will be glorified because he is worthy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Noël Moore Roberts’s new book is an encouraging resource for believers seeking to deepen their faith and recognize God’s hand in all aspects of life.
Consumers can purchase “Book of Remembrance: Stories of God’s Faithfulness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Book of Remembrance: Stories of God’s Faithfulness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Roberts shares, “This Book of Remembrance is the account of one woman’s faith journey. The author was inspired by God to write. He gave her the words, and she wrote over a five-year period. The source of the stories was taken from her 'spiritual markers,' verses that were highlighted, dated, and noted throughout her Bible and prayer journals. You will find stories of illnesses, healings, financial crisis, stories of God’s faithfulness, even in everyday life situations. We hope those who take this journey with us will be blessed on their own journeys and that most of all, God will be glorified because he is worthy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Noël Moore Roberts’s new book is an encouraging resource for believers seeking to deepen their faith and recognize God’s hand in all aspects of life.
Consumers can purchase “Book of Remembrance: Stories of God’s Faithfulness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Book of Remembrance: Stories of God’s Faithfulness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories