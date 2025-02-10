Craig Yancy’s Newly Released "Eleventh Hour Fire!" is an Inspiring Guide to Embracing Authentic Spiritual Revival and Overcoming Life’s Toxic Distractions
“Eleventh Hour Fire!: (The Burning Heart of Last Day Revival) Diagnosing and Extinguishing Counterfeit Fires and Burning with the True Fire of God!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Craig Yancy is a compelling exploration of the spiritual battles believers face and the transformative power of the Holy Spirit to ignite true passion for Christ.
Tulare, CA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Eleventh Hour Fire!: (The Burning Heart of Last Day Revival) Diagnosing and Extinguishing Counterfeit Fires and Burning with the True Fire of God!”: a transformative and enlightening discussion of how to identify and overcome the harmful forces that hinder spiritual growth. “Eleventh Hour Fire!: (The Burning Heart of Last Day Revival) Diagnosing and Extinguishing Counterfeit Fires and Burning with the True Fire of God!” is the creation of published author, Craig Yancy.
Craig Yancy shares, “A tremendous problem in contemporary society is that too many people, including Christians, are living with toxic fires burning in their hearts and minds and are deceived about it. Literally millions around the world struggle with the fires of fear, anxiety, depression, addictions, sickness, unforgiveness, religion, distractions, and more. These things keep people from fulfilling their God-given purpose of expanding the kingdom of heaven on earth. The devil uses these fires to keep us distracted in cycles of sin and constant defeat. So many in the church are immobilized through fear, weariness, and continuous struggle. As a result, we do not advance the kingdom of God here on earth.
“In 'Eleventh Hour Fire,' we explore the deceitfulness and destruction of sin while advancing the power of the Holy Spirit and the Fire He brings. The message in this book is unique in that it provides a broader exploration of the biblical expression of fire and how even toxic fires affect our hearts. The centerpiece is fire, as declared in Matthew 3:11, and the urgency to allow the Fire of the Holy Spirit to move us into being more like Jesus and the early church in the book of Acts in this, the eleventh hour!
“We are truly living in the last days. In fact, we live in the last hour—the eleventh hour. We are so close to midnight, when Christ will call us home. It’s more important than ever that we stop the compromise with sin in our own lives, burn for Jesus, and work diligently to lead as many people as possible to salvation through faith in Jesus. The world is in chaos. But we have the answer, and that answer is found in Jesus. Start your journey today if you are ready to break free, extinguish the toxic fires, and burn with the Fire of God! Burn bright! Burn hot! Burn well! Share your fire with someone, and light the world on fire for Jesus!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig Yancy’s new book is a thought-provoking and faith-driven resource for readers seeking to deepen their spiritual walk and share the love of Jesus with a hurting world.
Consumers can purchase “Eleventh Hour Fire!: (The Burning Heart of Last Day Revival) Diagnosing and Extinguishing Counterfeit Fires and Burning with the True Fire of God!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eleventh Hour Fire!: (The Burning Heart of Last Day Revival) Diagnosing and Extinguishing Counterfeit Fires and Burning with the True Fire of God!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
