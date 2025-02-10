Erika Avalos’s New Book, "Grandma Shalom," is a Heartwarming Tale That Centers Around a Young Boy and His Special Relationship He Shares with His Grandmother
El Paso, TX, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Erika Avalos, a native Texan and loving mother and grandmother who has worked in education for the past twenty years, has completed her most recent book, “Grandma Shalom”: a charming story of a young boy who recounts the special times he shared with his grandmother, as well as the stories she would share of her own childhood with him.
“A magical adventure begins as the doors to Grandma Shalom’s house open,” writes Avalos. “Stories full of excitement fill the air. Travel to different places with Grandma Shalom as she retells her childhood stories and makes them come to life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Erika Avalos’s book is written in both Spanish and English and is inspired by the author’s own grandmother and the incredible impact she had on her life. With colorful artwork to help bring Avalos’s story to life, “Grandma Shalom” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to reflect on their own special familial relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Grandma Shalom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
