Scott Wilson’s New Book, “Spirits Intertwined & The Spirit Within,” Follows the Adventures of a Top Scientist, a Former Military General, and Their AI Powered Ship
Wayne, MI, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott Wilson, a loving father of three who began his journey as a writer while in elementary school, has completed his most recent book, “Spirits Intertwined & The Spirit Within”: a gripping saga that centers around a doctor and top scientist who, in the distant future, invents an AI powered ship. Alongside her friend and former military general, Dr. Agatha Cole sets off on a thrilling series of adventures, all while avoiding the military’s grasp.
“It was the year 2135,” writes Wilson. “A doctor by the name of Agatha Cole was a top scientist who worked with AI. Her newest project was an AI ship called Payload. There were two parts to Payload: the first being the ship itself and the second being an AI dragon that could remotely control the ship. Agatha worked closely with General Dennis Ramon. The general and Agatha became close friends. Dennis retired from the military and went to see Agatha. Join Agatha, Dennis, and Payload on their adventures while staying one step ahead of the military.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Wilson’s book will transport readers as they follow alongside Dr. Cole’s incredible adventures, witnessing the miraculous feats that Payload’s AI is capable of performing. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Spirits Intertwined & The Spirit Within” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Spirits Intertwined & The Spirit Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
