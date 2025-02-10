Chelsea Freeman’s New Book, "Redemption," a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Author’s Escape from Childhood Abuse and Her Journey Towards a Lifetime of Healing
Bellville, OH, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chelsea Freeman, a successful small-business owner who lives in Ohio with her husband and three children, has completed her most recent book, “Redemption: My story of childhood abuse-from brokenness to a lifetime of healing”: a true and raw account of the abuse the author faced throughout her childhood at the hands of trusted adults in her life, and how she managed to find healing and redemption from within and from God.
“My passion is to help others see their worth and move past the pain that abuse has caused,” writes Freeman. “I know how much it helps to talk about the pain and process the memories and consider it an honor to sit in those places with others. If it wasn’t for the people in my life, I would not be the gentle, understanding person that I am today. Because people have sat with me in the hard, dark stuff, I am able to see the light and be a light to those around me. There is no greater honor than to see the chains of shame and fear fall off the victims of childhood abuse.
“After years of people telling me I need to write a book, I have finally decided it is time to get my story on paper. I have found comfort in reading the stories of others. Stories of healing and redemption bring hope to the lives of those still living in the bondage of shame and fear. Sexual and religious abuse cause so much fear and shame, and they feed on each other. My hope is that by sharing my story, it will make you know that you are not alone or crazy for what you have been through and open the eyes of those who haven’t experienced it so that they will be gentle and patient as they walk alongside the ones that are struggling to heal. If my story can inspire and bring hope to just one person, it will make the hours of rehashing and writing it worth it!”
Published by Fulton Books, Chelsea Freeman’s book not only details the abuse the author endured by the lasting damage it inflicted upon her, and the intense years of recovery it took for her to overcome and find peace once more. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “Redemption” is a profound account that is sure to resonate with other survivors of abuse, helping them to know they are not alone on their road to healing, and that there is always a light even when things can seem hopeless.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “Redemption: My story of childhood abuse-from brokenness to a lifetime of healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
