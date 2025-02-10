Andrea Gronewold’s New Book, "Maverick and Remington Went for a Ride," is a Charming Tale of Two Puppies Who Take Their First Ride in a Car to Their Brand-New Home
Columbus Junction, IA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Andrea Gronewold, who lives in Southeast Iowa on an acreage with her husband, Mike, and their five dogs, eight garage cats, a whole bunch of chickens, two turkeys, and some ducks, has completed her most recent book, “Maverick and Remington Went for a Ride”: a heartwarming story of two young puppies as they set off on a car ride to their new home, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
In “Maverick and Remington Went for a Ride,” readers join the titular puppies of Maverick and Remington as they embark on their first car trip to their new rural home. After their arrival, the two puppies meet their new older brothers and start to explore the unique experiences of living on an acreage in the country.
Gronewold begins her tale, “Maverick and Remington went for a ride when they were just little pups. Their new family came to their place of birth to pick them up.
“The new family put them in the car for the long ride home. They all went to a house on a farm out in the country where they can roam.”
Published by Fulton Books, Andrea Gronewold’s book offers a fun and educational journey that helps young readers understand and appreciate the transition to a new home and the wonders of country living. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Gronewold’s tale to life, “Maverick and Remington Went for a Ride” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Maverick and Remington Went for a Ride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
