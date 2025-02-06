Xitron Begins Release and Rollout of K2 Prepress Workflow
End-user purchases follow dealer certification in North America, Europe, and Latin America.
Ann Arbor, NY, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing is releasing their new K2 commercial offset workflow for end-user purchases. The rollout comes on the heels of successful dealer certification classes recently completed in the US. European and Latin American dealer training is scheduled for the weeks of February 10th and March 3rd, respectively. Additional classes will be scheduled in the second quarter in order to bring more dealers around the world on board.
K2 was developed specifically to replace aging prepress workflows whose owners are experiencing high maintenance costs, end-of-life notification, lack of feature development, or forced subscription conversion. Deployed with a perpetual license, K2 is a bundled solution that provides all the tools modern commercial printers need at a very economical price. It also includes functionality for hybrid shops where offset and digital printing are produced in tandem.
"Our first certification class here in Ann Arbor went incredibly well," said Eric Nelsen, Xitron's Vice President of Software Development. "Initial participant comments included, 'powerful,' 'affordable,' and 'easy to learn and use,' all of which were stated goals of the development team. Having dealers validate our work so quickly is a testament to our engineers and testing group," he added.
Expectations for the first European dealer certification at Hybrid Software's offices in Ghent, Belgium are equally high. "This class went to capacity within a week of dealer notification," said Nelsen. "We'll be hosting attendees from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Bulgaria, representing the most highly qualified dealer organizations from those regions." Once these teams are certified, they will be cleared to start selling, installing, and supporting K2 throughout the EU.
Details for Latin American dealer training - and the subsequent release of K2 there - will be finalized by February 6th and interested dealers will be able to reserve space at that time. Printers interested in speaking with certified dealers in their region, or scheduling an online demo can visit www.xitron.com/find-dealer.
Xitron develops workflow systems and interfaces for both new and legacy prepress devices. Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Navigator DFE, are recognized as industry standards. Built on the Harlequin RIP core, Xitron supports a wide range of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With over 46,500 RIPs shipped, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer and a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group. Xitron and its logo are registered trademarks. For information, visit www.xitron.com.
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
