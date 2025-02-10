Steve Holt’s New Book, "The Pagan Rain," is a Profound Collection of Poetry That Invites Readers to Celebrate the Beauty of Language and the Human Experience
Raceland, KY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steve Holt, an award-winning poet, has completed his most recent book, “The Pagan Rain”: a captivating series of poems that utilizes the author’s distinctive voice and sensitivity to explore the intricacies of the human condition and the world around him.
The author of five previous volumes of verse, Steve Holt has been the recipient of the James Still Award for Poetry and an Al Smith Artist Assistance Award, as well as a Pushcart Prize nomination and a nomination for the position of Poet Laureate of Kentucky. Holt taught for many years at the Ohio University Southern Campus, as well as in the Russell (Kentucky) Independent System. Currently, the author resides in northeast Kentucky by his beloved Ohio River.
Kathryn Stripling Byer, author of “Wildwood Flower and Black Shawl,” writes, “Few poets can render a landscape, whether interior or exterior, more keenly and poignantly. Here is a poet who listens to language and lets it lead him into the heart of the poem with authority and grace.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steve Holt’s book invites readers to immerse themselves in a collection where nature and emotion intertwine, revealing the complexities and beauty of life’s experiences. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “The Pagan Rain” is sure to captivate readers with each entry, offering an introspective reading experience that is sure to remain with audiences long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Pagan Rain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
