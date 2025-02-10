J.R. Collins’s New Book, “The Legend of Swell Branch,” Follows One Man’s Quest for Justice After His Family and Home Are Taken from Him in the Reconstruction Era South
New York, NY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.R. Collins, a loving husband and father of two who was raised in the Southern Appalachian region, has completed his most recent book, “The Legend of Swell Branch: A Wilderness Adventure”: a gripping and powerful novel that follows Buach Whelan, an Irish American raised by Cherokee elders who, after his home is taken from him and his family murdered, sets out to fight for his honor and avenge everything he has lost.
“The years following the American Civil War were particularly unjust to those who called the South home,” writes Collins. “Most families had suffered tremendous loss to the horrors of a war they didn’t fully understand. Many Southern homesteads could not protect themselves from the horde of profiteers sweeping South at war’s end, good and bad alike, all hoping to reap the spoils of a defeated South. Some by legal means, sure, but many others by any means it took.
“Buach Whelan (Boo-ock Whay-lan) is a big, strong lad of Irish descent who was raised by the Cherokee elders to become the white warrior Lone Eagle. He was too young to fight in the legal war but was near grown when the postwar Reconstruction hit his part of the southern Appalachian Mountains. Bein’ one who honors duty, he is forced into the fight when his own home is taken, his family murdered. His struggle becomes a personal war he vows to see to the end. Such became the way for Buach Whelan. Such becomes a life lived by the legend of Swell Branch.”
Published by Fulton Books, J.R. Collins’s book is a compelling historical fiction that will transport readers as they follow Buach’s journey to find those responsible for taking everything he once loved, and ensuring they are brought to justice. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Legend of Swell Branch” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers in suspense right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Legend of Swell Branch: A Wilderness Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
