A.B. Stanford Jr.’s New Book, "Adventures of Little Man," is a Thrilling Travelog That Follows a Troll Doll Named Little Man as He Enjoys a Thrilling Vacation in Cabo
Seattle, WA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.B. Stanford Jr., a business owner in West Seattle, has completed his most recent book, “Adventures of Little Man”: a delightful tale that follows a troll doll named Little Man as he enjoys all the sights, food, and activities while vacationing in Cabo.
“This adventure was a lot of fun,” writes Stanford Jr. “We want to thank the Hyatt Ziva in Cabo for being so accommodating. Not only is it a great family resort but the food and the service were amazing. There are more Little Man adventures to come. We don’t always know when or where we’ll be inspired. Just leave yourself open to new adventures, new places, and new friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, A.B. Stanford Jr.’s book is an engaging series that promises to transport readers as they discover all the wonderful things to do in Cabo, all from Little Man’s point of view. From basking in the sun to enjoying a delicious meal, Little Man’s travels are full of excitement and nothing but good times.
Accompanied by photographs taken by Elaine Deebach to help bring this captivating story to life, “Adventures of Little Man” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to travel and appreciate all the world has to offer.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Adventures of Little Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This adventure was a lot of fun,” writes Stanford Jr. “We want to thank the Hyatt Ziva in Cabo for being so accommodating. Not only is it a great family resort but the food and the service were amazing. There are more Little Man adventures to come. We don’t always know when or where we’ll be inspired. Just leave yourself open to new adventures, new places, and new friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, A.B. Stanford Jr.’s book is an engaging series that promises to transport readers as they discover all the wonderful things to do in Cabo, all from Little Man’s point of view. From basking in the sun to enjoying a delicious meal, Little Man’s travels are full of excitement and nothing but good times.
Accompanied by photographs taken by Elaine Deebach to help bring this captivating story to life, “Adventures of Little Man” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to travel and appreciate all the world has to offer.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Adventures of Little Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories